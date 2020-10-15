Public Service Enterprise Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,332 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,072% compared to the average volume of 199 call options.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,476 shares of company stock worth $462,427 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 805,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,176,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 177,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 127,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

