Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $342,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after acquiring an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

