Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.90.

TRI stock opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

