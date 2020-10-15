Trane (NYSE:TT) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Trane worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $879,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trane by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,687,000 after purchasing an additional 357,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $381,311,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trane by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,148,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,121,000 after purchasing an additional 221,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,055,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $130.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

