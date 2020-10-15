Tiaa Fsb Sells 427 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.86 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

