Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,403,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,912,000 after purchasing an additional 137,985 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $92.67 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

