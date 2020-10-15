Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Duke Energy by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,316,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

