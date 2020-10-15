RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,209,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,861,000 after purchasing an additional 369,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,920,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,520,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $107.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

