RFG Advisory LLC Has $618,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

