RFG Advisory LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Paychex by 8.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,620,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 78,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $84.34 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,649 shares of company stock worth $14,105,522. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

