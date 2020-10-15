Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,649 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

