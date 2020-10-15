Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

VUG opened at $238.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

