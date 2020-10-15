RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 183.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,846 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.