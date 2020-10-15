RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Eaton by 34.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 66.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 116,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.24.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $109.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

