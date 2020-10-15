Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.83, a P/E/G ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.