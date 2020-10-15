Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $325,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2,948.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

