Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 265,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after buying an additional 1,967,227 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 81.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 67.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 842,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 339,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.72.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

