Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,837,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Baxter International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,356,000 after buying an additional 2,703,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Baxter International by 146.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after buying an additional 1,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after buying an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 279.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after buying an additional 1,101,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $80.04 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

