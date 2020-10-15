Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,600 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 257,883 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

