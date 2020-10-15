Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 304.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 449,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after acquiring an additional 338,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after acquiring an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 442.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 284,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 232,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,024,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,028,000 after acquiring an additional 181,829 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

