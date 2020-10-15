Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 97.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

NYSE:ATO opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

