Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 49.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.72.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

