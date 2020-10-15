Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $80.04 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

