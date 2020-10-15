MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in MasTec by 150.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

NYSE MTZ opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

