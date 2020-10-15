Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,382,000 after acquiring an additional 902,781 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,862,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,195 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,905,000 after purchasing an additional 297,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

LW stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

