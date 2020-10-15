Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $675,382,000 after purchasing an additional 902,781 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,862,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,195 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,905,000 after acquiring an additional 297,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

