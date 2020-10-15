Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CL King upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $156.10 on Thursday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.19.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.