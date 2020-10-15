Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,506 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 695,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $95,221,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $39,482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $192.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.26.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

