Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,892,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock opened at $192.87 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.26.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

