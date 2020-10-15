Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 80,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,129,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $52,271,000 after acquiring an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

