Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $108.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.