CX Institutional Has $153,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Southern were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.