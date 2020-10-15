Hexavest Inc. Acquires 606 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after buying an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,724,000 after buying an additional 217,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after buying an additional 366,197 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after buying an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

