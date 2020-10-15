Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

NYSE:RTX opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

