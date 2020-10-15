CX Institutional Sells 128,236 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,236 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

