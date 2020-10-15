Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading Up 5.6%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 3,600,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,828,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $444.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,405,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 587,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 448,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 334,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

