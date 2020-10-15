Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.50 Million in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Voyager Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

