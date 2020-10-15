Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,467,000 after buying an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after buying an additional 1,792,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after buying an additional 1,554,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,386,911 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $35,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

