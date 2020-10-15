CX Institutional Acquires 101 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dover were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Dover by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dover by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dover by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dover by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

