Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,672 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

ISD opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

