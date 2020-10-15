Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 40.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

