Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 87.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,893 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CGI by 43.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CGI in the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 48.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.84.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.