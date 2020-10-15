Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 187,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

