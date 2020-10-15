Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,197 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the typical volume of 257 call options.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,801.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.05. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.19.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

