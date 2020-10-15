AMC Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 67,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,089 call options.

AMC stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

