Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

