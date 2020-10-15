Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.