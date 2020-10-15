Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at B. Riley Securities

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective raised by B. Riley Securities from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRPL. Wedbush raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $1,225,795.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

