Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at B. Riley Securities

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective raised by B. Riley Securities from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.82.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $320,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 in the last ninety days. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 160,665 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 679.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

