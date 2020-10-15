Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

